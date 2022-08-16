LANCASTER — Mr. Jack David Young, 69, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home with his loving wife by his side.
LANCASTER — Mr. Jack David Young, 69, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home with his loving wife by his side.
He was born Feb. 15, 1953 in Cullowhee, N.C., to the late Hubert and Virginia Crawford Young.
Services will be held privately Thursday, Aug. 18, with the Rev. Andrew Flippo officiating.
Surviving are his wife, Virginia Young; son, Edward Young; and sister, Gladys Webb.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Jack David Young.