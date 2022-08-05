LANCASTER — The Rev. James Bert Watson, 93, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
He was born May 5, 1929, in Chesterfield, a son of the late Claude Aaron Watson and the late Olivia Boatright Watson, and was the husband of the late Lessie Teal Watson. The Rev. Watson was in ministry as a Methodist minister for 40 years. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling and spending time with his family. In his younger years, he loved photography and construction work. The Rev. Watson was a pastor emeritus at Osceola United Methodist Church.
The Rev. Watson is survived by his children, Gary Watson and his wife, Delta, of Lancaster, Mike Watson and his wife, Lisa, of Lancaster, and Beth W. Ramsey and her husband, Bratton, of Hickory Grove; six grandchildren, Allan Ramsey (Cyndi), Amy R. Lawton (Robert), Erin Teal Jacobson (Shaun), Nick Watson, Lauren Olivia Chaney (Scott), and Chad Watson (Lynn); five great-grandchildren, Wesley Ramsey (Jennie Bagwell), Grady Ramsey, and Charlotte, Amelia and Caleb Jacobson.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Andrew Bert Watson; his parents, Claude and Olivia Watson; and his sister, Betty Rivers (Jack).
The celebration of life funeral service for the Rev. Watson will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Tony Adams. Burial will follow at Osceola United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to HOPE of Lancaster, 2008 Pageland Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
