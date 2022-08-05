LANCASTER — The Rev. James Bert Watson, 93, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

He was born May 5, 1929, in Chesterfield, a son of the late Claude Aaron Watson and the late Olivia Boatright Watson, and was the husband of the late Lessie Teal Watson. The Rev. Watson was in ministry as a Methodist minister for 40 years. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling and spending time with his family. In his younger years, he loved photography and construction work. The Rev. Watson was a pastor emeritus at Osceola United Methodist Church.

Trending Videos