LANCASTER — On Friday, July 29, 2022, James Kenneth “Kenny” McCowan took his first breath in heaven, surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 30, 1947, in Lancaster to Polly and Calvin McCowan. He was the fourth of the McCowan clan.
After being drafted into the Army in 1967, Kenny served our country in Vietnam. While there, he received the Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged in 1969, when he made his home here in Lancaster. He raised three wonderful children, Jamie, April and Martha.
Kenny was always outdoors, either fishing, hunting or just watching the birds. He was an expert at finding arrowheads. He was able to retire from Bowater at age 57 to enjoy all of those things. What Kenny enjoyed the most was his six grandchildren — Hunter, Michael, Madison, Caroline, Brice, and Natalie. They were his heart.
He is survived by his children, Jamie McCowan (Janet), April Beatty (Mark) and Martha Pridgen (Joey); his grandchildren, Hunter and Michael McCowan, Madison McCowan and Natalie Pridgen, Caroline and Brice Beatty; and his two beloved sisters, Phoebe Crouch and Libby Horton (Mac). He was loved by many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Polly McCowan; and his brothers, Belk McCowan and Steve McCowan.
Special thank yous to Janice Hamilton and Leslie Snipes for all the support they have given in his final days. Also, Hospice of Lancaster for their wonderful care.
Visitation was held at Burgess Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. A graveside service was held at 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Lancaster Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, Kenny would love for you to enjoy the great outdoors like he did and plant a tree.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Kenny McCowan.