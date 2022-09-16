LANCASTER — Mr. James “JB” Knight, 94, of Lancaster passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

He was born April 7, 1928 in Lancaster, a son of the late James Hunter Knight and Blanche Starnes Knight. Mr. Knight was a member of Shiloh ARP Church. He was a 1964 graduate of the University of South Carolina, an avid Gamecock fan and fisherman. Mr. Knight loved his wife, children and grandchildren.

