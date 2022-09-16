LANCASTER — Mr. James “JB” Knight, 94, of Lancaster passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
He was born April 7, 1928 in Lancaster, a son of the late James Hunter Knight and Blanche Starnes Knight. Mr. Knight was a member of Shiloh ARP Church. He was a 1964 graduate of the University of South Carolina, an avid Gamecock fan and fisherman. Mr. Knight loved his wife, children and grandchildren.
Mr. Knight is survived by his wife of 67 years, Clydia Small Knight of Lancaster; two daughters, Wren Knight Ridgeway and her husband, Bruce, of Lancaster; Jaye Knight Jackson and her husband, Bailey, of Clover; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Knight of Liberty Hill; and five grandchildren, Samantha Wren Hollis, Rachael Lynne Knight, Randi Hollis Faile and her husband Russ, Catherine Bailey Jackson and James Withers Jackson.
He was preceded in death by a son, James Burrell “Jimmy” Knight Jr.; five brothers, James Edgar Knight, Callie Knight, Britton Knight, Hazel Knight and O.V. Knight; and two sisters, Doris Knight Starnes and Bertha Knight Bell.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Knight will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Shiloh ARP Church, with the Rev. Dean Franklin officiating.
The family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh ARP Church, 346 Shiloh Unity Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or to Beaver Creek Fire Department, 3381 John G. Richards Road, Camden, SC 29020.
