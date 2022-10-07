JaShawnna Coleman, 15, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
JaShawnna Coleman, 15, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
A daughter of Jamisa Ingram and Shawn Coleman, she was born Feb. 21, 2007, in Lancaster.
Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Roslyn Wilson officiated, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing was Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the funeral home.
Survivors include her parents of Lancaster; one brother, Jaurice Ingram; one sister, Asia Crawford; grandmother, Glenda Crawford; grandfathers, James Ingram and Johnny B. Coleman; and great-grandmother, Betty Ingram.
Crawford Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.