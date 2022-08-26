Jason McMullen Shannon, 43, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Jason McMullen Shannon, 43, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
A son of Mack Harrison Shannon and Veronica Elaine Barnes Shannon, he was born May 8, 1979, in Darlington County.
Viewing was held from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include daughters, Melicia T. Shannon, Madison T. Shannon, Taylor T. Shannon, Jayla Shannon and Trinity Shannon, all of Lancaster; sons, Ja’Mir Shannon, LeBron Shannon, both of Lancaster, and Messiah Shannon of Rock Hill; his parents of Lancaster; and brother, S. Christopher Shannon of Lancaster.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.