LANCASTER — Mrs. Jean Hope Hucks Morton, 85, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
She was born Aug. 18, 1937, in Rock Hill, a daughter of the late Joe Wade Hucks and the late Eva Mae Preslar Hucks. She was the wife of Clyde Harrison “Tally” Morton.
Mrs. Morton graduated from Fort Mill High School in 1955, where she played varsity basketball. She was employed at Sears for many years. Mrs. Morton enjoyed shopping, cooking, playing cards with her family, especially with the sisters at their weekly visits, getting her hair done every Saturday while catching up with Pam and Sandra, and most importantly, being renowned as making the best chocolate cake baker in the world!
Family was her life and she loved them all dearly, especially her grandchildren. Thanksgiving and Christmas were very special to her, because that was when the house was most full of love, family and togetherness.
Mrs. Morton is survived by her husband of 65 years, Tally Morton; her daughter, Angela D. Morton (Chris E. Beckham) and her children, Chase E. Rucker, Holland M. Rucker and Kennedy H. Rucker; her son, Stan H. Morton (Lisa Edwards-Morton) and his children, Brady H. Morton (Jessica T. Morton), Raegan E. Morton and Carson S. Morton; and Lisa’s children, Grady C. Edwards III and Caroline E. Edwards; a great-grandson, Reed P. Morton; a brother, Paul T. Hucks; four sisters, Sarah H. Osborne, Mary Lee H. Ward Dickson, Peggy H. Davidson and Shirley H. Smith; lifelong friends, Marvin and Christine Timmons; and a daughter by love, Cindy Rodgers.
Mrs. Morton was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, James W. Hucks, Billy E. Hucks and Ray F. Hucks; and six sisters, Ruby H. Wolfe, Josephine H. Cater, Evelyn H. Bennett, Beatrice H. Whisonant, Nell H. Lee and Betty H. Stegall.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Morton will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Second Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, in the church sanctuary. The service will be officiated by Dr. David Carlton and the Rev. Larry Helm. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Ministries, P.O. Box 10226, Liberty, TX 77575.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Jean Morton.