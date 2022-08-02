ROCK HILL — Mrs. Jean Jordan Cauthen, 85, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

She was born Aug. 22, 1936, in Charleston, daughter of the late Clyde Jordan and the late Ruby Johnson Jordan, and was the wife of the late Sidney Max Cauthen. Jean loved to cook, bake and spend time with family, especially her granddaughter, Erin. She enjoyed volunteer work. In retirement, she and her husband, Sid, worked in national parks. After Sid passed away, she spent time as a Pink Lady at Piedmont Medical, as well as being employed in their gift shop. Jean loved going to the beach and could always find an excuse to go.

