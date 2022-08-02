ROCK HILL — Mrs. Jean Jordan Cauthen, 85, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
She was born Aug. 22, 1936, in Charleston, daughter of the late Clyde Jordan and the late Ruby Johnson Jordan, and was the wife of the late Sidney Max Cauthen. Jean loved to cook, bake and spend time with family, especially her granddaughter, Erin. She enjoyed volunteer work. In retirement, she and her husband, Sid, worked in national parks. After Sid passed away, she spent time as a Pink Lady at Piedmont Medical, as well as being employed in their gift shop. Jean loved going to the beach and could always find an excuse to go.
Mrs. Cauthen is survived by her son, Charles “Chuck” Cauthen and his wife, Janie, of Rock Hill; her granddaughter, Erin Katherine Cauthen of John’s Island; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Cauthen was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Max Cauthen; her son, Phillip Jordan Cauthen; her parents, Clyde and Ruby Jordan; and her sister, Dorothy Jordan Clemmer.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mrs. Cauthen will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Revs. Barry Dagenhart and William Elder Jr.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service at The Bus Stop, 207 N. Main St., Heath Springs.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care/ Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Jean Cauthen.