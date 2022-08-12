Jeffrey Lee “Jeff” Bunton, 58, of Kershaw, passed away, Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, 2022, at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was a son of Sue Knight Bunton and the late Richard Allen Bunton. He was formerly employed with the Town of Kershaw. He loved golf, NASCAR, fishing and all types of sports. He was smart witted and an avid Carolina Gamecock fan.
In addition to his mother of Kershaw, Jeff is survived by his fiancé, Debra Locke of the home; his sister, Tifany Bunton and her wife, Cindi of Spencer, N.C.; his nieces and nephews, Brittany Bunton, Hunter Bunton, Savannah Bunton, Logan Scott, Ava Bailey and Kohen Bailey; Debra’s brothers and their families; Charles (Casey) Locke and their sons, Dillon and Matthew and Todd (Virginia) Locke and their children, Savannah, Tyler and Tanner. He is also survived by his beloved canine companion, Killer. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Reggie Bunton.