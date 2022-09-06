HEATH SPRINGS — Mrs. Jennie Corbett Brand Cauthen, 91, of Heath Springs passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.

She was born April 13, 1931, in Lee County — Bishopville, a daughter of the late Sidney Johnson Corbett and Maggie Rosezean Stafford Corbett. She was the widow of the late Charles Ellis Brand and the late Francis Leroy Cauthen. Mrs. Cauthen was a member of Crestview Baptist Church and had retired from DHEC. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, as well as her church family. She was twice married, first to the late Charles E. Brand and second to the late Francis Leroy Cauthen.

Trending Videos