HEATH SPRINGS — Mrs. Jennie Corbett Brand Cauthen, 91, of Heath Springs passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.
She was born April 13, 1931, in Lee County — Bishopville, a daughter of the late Sidney Johnson Corbett and Maggie Rosezean Stafford Corbett. She was the widow of the late Charles Ellis Brand and the late Francis Leroy Cauthen. Mrs. Cauthen was a member of Crestview Baptist Church and had retired from DHEC. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, as well as her church family. She was twice married, first to the late Charles E. Brand and second to the late Francis Leroy Cauthen.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Cauthen will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Scott Robinson officiating.
Mrs. Cauthen is survived by a son, Carroll Ellis Brand of Lancaster; daughter-in-law, Evelyn Hayes Brand; granddaughter, Elizabeth Lynn Brand and her husband, Jonathon Knight; and two great-grandchildren, Cullen Cruz Harrell and Advin Zeke Knight.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Mrs. Cauthen was preceded in death by a son, Richard Advin Brand.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Cauthen.