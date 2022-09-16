LANCASTER — Mr. Jerry Tillman Parkman Sr., 84, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at his home.

He was born Nov. 16, 1937, in Lexington, a son of the late John Russell Parkman and Catherine Mathias Parkman. Mr. Parkman was of the Christian faith. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. Mr. Parkman was a retired game warden of 27 years. He loved his dogs, Bo, Dawg and Buford. Mr. Parkman had the most firm handshake.

