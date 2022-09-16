LANCASTER — Mr. Jerry Tillman Parkman Sr., 84, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at his home.
He was born Nov. 16, 1937, in Lexington, a son of the late John Russell Parkman and Catherine Mathias Parkman. Mr. Parkman was of the Christian faith. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. Mr. Parkman was a retired game warden of 27 years. He loved his dogs, Bo, Dawg and Buford. Mr. Parkman had the most firm handshake.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Parkman will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplain Nate Cline officiating.
Mr. Parkman is survived by his wife, Kathleen Hargett Parkman of Lancaster; three sons, J.T. Parkman of Fort Mill, Clyde Parkman and his wife, Terry, of Kershaw and Christopher Lynn Parkman of Chesterfield; two daughters, Patricia Pauline Lucas and Jeannette Lucas Robertson and her husband, Jamie, all of Lancaster; a brother, Harold Parkman and his wife, Sue, of Murrells Inlet; a sister, Joy Parkman Bazemore and her husband, Wayne, of Murrells Inlet; eight grandchildren, Chrissy Parkman Turner and her husband Will, Corey Parkman, Phillip Starnes, Mike Sutton, Nicole Strickland and her husband Alexander, Jessica Adams and her husband Mason, Joe Lucas and Dillon Huggins; four great-grandchildren; and a special sister-in-law, Shirl Hargett and her husband, Frank, of Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lyndia Small Parkman; two daughters, Carma P. Starnes and Crystal Parkman; and a brother, Russell “Russ” Parkman.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Parkman.