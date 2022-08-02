Jimmy Brown Sr., 82, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
He was the son of the late Joseph and Maggie Brown.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Jimmy Brown Sr., 82, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
He was the son of the late Joseph and Maggie Brown.
Survivors include sons; Jimmy Brown Jr. and Rev. Johnny Brown, both of Lancaster, Joseph Brown of Heath Springs and Eldrin Duncan of Newton, N.C.; daughters, Linda Crosby and Brenda Daniel, both of Lancaster, Carol McCrorey of Indian Land and Eva Mingo of Maryland; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Second Baptist Church, burial at Lancaster Memorial Park Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at McMullen Funeral Home.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge.