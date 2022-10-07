FAIRBORN, OHIO — Col. John David Catoe, 88 OMRS commander at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, age 46, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
He was born June 23, 1976, in Lancaster, a son of Jimmy L. Catoe and Sadie Raffaldt Catoe. He was the husband of Maggie Ann Meditz Cate. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. He was currently serving at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn, Ohio. Family and those around him whom he considered family were what brought him joy. He was a man of God.
John is survived by his wife of 22 years, Maggie Catoe; his son, Ronald William Catoe (age 17); his daughter, Anna Ellison Catoe (age 12); his parents, Jim and Sadie Catoe; three brothers, Barry Catoe (Rachel), Roddey Catoe (Rhonda) and Rusty Catoe (Michelle); father-in-law, Jack Walsh; brother-in-law, Michael Meditz (Laura); sister-in-law, Robyn Webb; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ronald Meditz; and mother-in-law, Marilou Meditz Walsh.
The celebration of life service for John will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at White Springs Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Brad Threatt. The family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship hall.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. John Catoe.