FAIRBORN, OHIO — Col. John David Catoe, 88 OMRS commander at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, age 46, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

He was born June 23, 1976, in Lancaster, a son of Jimmy L. Catoe and Sadie Raffaldt Catoe. He was the husband of Maggie Ann Meditz Cate. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. He was currently serving at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn, Ohio. Family and those around him whom he considered family were what brought him joy. He was a man of God.

