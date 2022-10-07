FORT LAWN — Mr. John Russell Rumford, 89, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

He was born April 13, 1933, in Dayton, Ky., son of the late John Rumford and the late Edythe Stevers Rumford. He was the husband of Sara Edwards Rumford. Mr. Rumford graduated from Bellevue High School in Bellevue, Ky., class of 1951. He furthered his education by receiving several degrees, including a bachelor of science in aeronautics from Parks College, St. Louis University, master of education in psychological services from the University of South Carolina, education specialist in education administration from Winthrop College, and a five-year course study divinity school from Duke University. During his years in college, he served on student council, member of the Glee Club, part of the National Science Foundation Fellowship and National Defense Education Act Fellowship and was on the Appointed Graduate Studies Advisory Committee.

