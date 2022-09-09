LANCASTER — Mrs. Joli Oliver Elder, 47, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at MUSC Health — Lancaster.
LANCASTER — Mrs. Joli Oliver Elder, 47, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at MUSC Health — Lancaster.
Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Catawba Baptist Church, by the Rev. Dr. Trent McLaughlin. Visitation following service.
Joli was born Nov. 1, 1974, in Lancaster County, a daughter of Wade and Libby Oliver, and was married to Jamie Elder.
Joli is survived by her husband; parents; brothers, Michael Oliver and Joel Oliver; sister, Lori Oliver Flowers (Rob) of Apex, N.C.; nephews, Darren, Dalton and David Flowers and Russell Oliver.
Make memorials to Lancaster High School Arts Department.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.