Keiquan JyTrerion Robinson, 20, died Saturday, July 30, 2022.
A son of Tamika Shauntkey Robinson and the late Demarcus Robinson, he was born Nov. 5, 2001, in Lancaster.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the funeral home.
Survivors include a son, Kahari Robinson of Lancaster; his mother of Lancaster; brothers, Aquarius Ealey and Damarien Robinson, both of Lancaster; grandparents, Jacqueline Laverne McGriff, Renee Robinson, Willie Jr. McIlwain and Roosevelt Stevens, all of Lancaster.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.