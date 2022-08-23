LANCASTER — Mr. Keith Edward Armstrong Sr. died Aug. 16, 2022. He is now reunited with his son, Edward.
Mr. Armstrong was born Aug. 14, 1947, in Livingston, Tenn., a son of the late George and Mary Armstrong. He was the husband of Wanda Gleaton Armstrong.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda; two children, Amber Oberg and Caleb Armstrong; nine grandchildren; and two sisters.
Celebration of life service will be 3 pm Saturday, Sept. 3, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home.
Burgess Funeral Home of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Keith Armstrong Sr.