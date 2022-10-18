Keith Wayne Benson, 32, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Keith Wayne Benson, 32, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
A son of Charles T. Strain and Annette Benson, he was born Aug. 7, 1990, in Lancaster.
His funeral service was 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Crawford Funeral Home. The Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen officiated. Viewing was Sunday, Oct. 16, at the funeral home.
Survivors include his parents of Lancaster; sons, Ke’mondae Benson and Lykyr Benson, both of Lancaster; daughter, Ikia Benson of Lancaster; brothers, Charles Strain, Christopher Benson, Daniel Strain, Patrick Benson and Ricky Strain; and godfather, Willie L. “Buddy” Green.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.