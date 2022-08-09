Lorene Smith Talford, 64, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
A daughter of Joann Smith Hancock and the late Fred Cloud, she was born Sept. 11, 1957, in Fort Lawn.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Lorene Smith Talford, 64, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
A daughter of Joann Smith Hancock and the late Fred Cloud, she was born Sept. 11, 1957, in Fort Lawn.
Funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Rock Hill Christian Life Church. Burial in Lancaster Memorial Park. Viewing was Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Survivors include daughter, Cynthia Pitts; special daughters, Norma Smith, Lakeisha Cousar; sons, Raythell Talford, Curtis Talford, Jerry Chambers; her mother; sisters, Linda Courts, Pamela Crawford and Harriett Garris; brothers, John Hancock, Ronnie Hancock, Carlton Cloud, Ricky Cloud; 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.