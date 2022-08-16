LANCASTER — Mrs. Mabel Francis Caron, 100, formerly of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Veterans Victory House in Walterboro, where she was in hospice care since July 6, 2022.

She was born Feb. 11, 1922, in Lawrence, Mass., a daughter of the late Waddy Herbert Francis and Mary Ellis Francis. Mrs. Caron was a U.S. Navy veteran and served as a WAVE during World War II.

