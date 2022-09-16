LANCASTER — Maggie Lou Parker Baker, 91, passed away at her home peacefully on Monday evening, Sept. 12, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Maggie was born in Lancaster County in the Camp Creek community on March 23, 1931. She was the youngest daughter of William Harrison and Carrie Lee Parks Parker. She was married to the love of her life, Jay Morris Baker, for 56 years. She was a graduate of Buford High School Class of 1947. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Heath Springs. where she taught the young men’s Sunday school class and taught the Fidelis Ladies adult class. She was a summer volunteer at Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church Lakeside services for over 25 years. She loved her family and extended that love to her many friends. She loved cooking, going to Lake Wateree and yard sales and working “Chicken Soup for the Soul” word searches.
She was preceded in death by her husband; five sisters and three brothers, Pernie Lee Walters, Ruby Rea Williams, Viney Lucille Steele, Sarah Evelyn Courtney, Mary Lorraine Williams, all of Lancaster, Clyburn Harrison Parker of Charlotte, William Archie Parker and David Richard Parker of Lancaster.
She is survived by her daughters, Lucinda (Cindy) Broughton (Roger) and Sherry B. Ogburn of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Jason R. Broughton (Janet) of Lancaster, John L. Broughton (Christy Evans) of York, Jennifer B. Garrick (Nathan) of Virginia and Anna O. Green (Caleb) of Lancaster; six great-granddaughters, Tia Rose Garrick of Washington, Audrey G. Radzunas Evan) of Lancaster, Courtney B. Adams (Keith) of Fort Lawn, Cheyenne Broughton of Lancaster, Maggie Elizabeth and Amelia Jane Garrick of Virginia; a great-great-grandson, Davey Keith Adams of Fort Lawn; a special river son, Nelson Couick (Jan) of Waxhaw; and her best friend/sister-in-love for over 70 years, Sherry M. Cauthen.
The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. Baker was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at New Hope Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Reginald “Reggie” Parker and the Rev. Bliss Steele. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Burgess Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, Building Fund, 3731 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720.
The family would like to thank the hospice team at Kindred Hospice for the tender loving care extended to our mother and family.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Maggie Baker