LANCASTER — Maggie Lou Parker Baker, 91, passed away at her home peacefully on Monday evening, Sept. 12, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Maggie was born in Lancaster County in the Camp Creek community on March 23, 1931. She was the youngest daughter of William Harrison and Carrie Lee Parks Parker. She was married to the love of her life, Jay Morris Baker, for 56 years. She was a graduate of Buford High School Class of 1947. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Heath Springs. where she taught the young men’s Sunday school class and taught the Fidelis Ladies adult class. She was a summer volunteer at Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church Lakeside services for over 25 years. She loved her family and extended that love to her many friends. She loved cooking, going to Lake Wateree and yard sales and working “Chicken Soup for the Soul” word searches.

Trending Videos