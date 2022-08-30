LANCASTER — Mrs. Margaret “Peggy” Ann Ormand Flynn, 86, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at MUSC Lancaster.
She was born Feb. 21, 1936, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late David Anderson Ormand Sr. and the late Edna Roberts Ormand. She was the wife of the late Floyd Eugene Flynn Sr. Mrs. Flynn retired from Springs Industries. After retiring, she was a certified nursing assistant and was a caregiver to many. She was an avid sports fan; she especially loved baseball and football. Mrs. Flynn was a loyal and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who loved all her family dearly.
Mrs. Flynn is survived by her three sons, Floyd Eugene Flynn “Bo” Jr. of Tampa, Fla., Scott Flynn (Sharon) of Lancaster and Stephen Flynn (Lauren) of Newberry; her two daughters, Karen Blackmon of Lancaster and Sharon Kilgo (Arthur) of Charleston; 10 grandchildren, Brent Blackmon (Jennifer), Gavin Flynn (Olivia), Evan Flynn, Madison Jacobs (Thad), Carlee Moree (Jake), Ashlee Steele, Laycee Pate, Sullivan Flynn, Graham Flynn and Maggie Flynn; 10 great-grandchildren, Abby, Zackery, Joah, Lochlan, Jet, Ava and Landon, Cameron, Emilie and Jaxon; her sister, Nancy Ormand Jenkins (Clyde); and a large extended family.
Mrs. Flynn was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Eugene Flynn Sr.; her two grandchildren, Allison Rae Blackmon and Jared Steele; her parents, David and Edna Ormand; her six brothers, Charles Ray Ormand, Marion Ormand, J.P. Ormand, Jack Ormand, Bob Ormand and David Ormand Jr.; her two sisters, Francis Steele and Jean Ormand; and her daughter Karen’s significant other, Ken Simpson.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Flynn will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Hopewell UMC Church, officiated by the Revs. Dale Walters and Tim Larrimore. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service, in the church fellowship hall and at other times at the home of Mrs. Flynn.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Childrens’ Greenville Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Peggy Flynn.