LANCASTER — Mrs. Margaret “Peggy” Ann Ormand Flynn, 86, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at MUSC Lancaster.

She was born Feb. 21, 1936, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late David Anderson Ormand Sr. and the late Edna Roberts Ormand. She was the wife of the late Floyd Eugene Flynn Sr. Mrs. Flynn retired from Springs Industries. After retiring, she was a certified nursing assistant and was a caregiver to many. She was an avid sports fan; she especially loved baseball and football. Mrs. Flynn was a loyal and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who loved all her family dearly.

