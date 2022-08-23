LANCASTER — Mrs. Margie Lee Hall Barrineau, 87, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

She was born Jan. 17, 1935, in Kershaw, a daughter of the late Cleveland Hall and the late Mamie Ellis Hall. She was the wife of the late John Hugh “Jack” Barrineau Jr. Mrs. Barrineau retired from Sonny Bowers Dodge as an office manager. She loved to stay up late and watch movies with her daughter, Debbie. She was an avid Carolina Gamecocks fan. She enjoyed traveling to the family beach house with her family, especially with the girls on their “girls’ trips.” She didn’t like any sort of seafood; she just loved the scenery of the waterfront porch. She was a great cook; her family will always remember her homemade biscuits and mac-n-cheese. She never liked cheese, so her family always had to give it a taste test to make sure it was good. They always replied, “It is delicious.”

Trending Videos