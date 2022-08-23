LANCASTER — Mrs. Margie Lee Hall Barrineau, 87, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
She was born Jan. 17, 1935, in Kershaw, a daughter of the late Cleveland Hall and the late Mamie Ellis Hall. She was the wife of the late John Hugh “Jack” Barrineau Jr. Mrs. Barrineau retired from Sonny Bowers Dodge as an office manager. She loved to stay up late and watch movies with her daughter, Debbie. She was an avid Carolina Gamecocks fan. She enjoyed traveling to the family beach house with her family, especially with the girls on their “girls’ trips.” She didn’t like any sort of seafood; she just loved the scenery of the waterfront porch. She was a great cook; her family will always remember her homemade biscuits and mac-n-cheese. She never liked cheese, so her family always had to give it a taste test to make sure it was good. They always replied, “It is delicious.”
Mrs. Barrineau was the solid rock of her family, she always took care of them and loved with all her heart, especially her grandchildren, who held a special place. She was a lifetime member of Second Baptist Church, where she sang in the church choir. She loved her church family and her “girl friends” at church. The “girls” were travel buddies and Bojangles’ lunch friends.
Mrs. Barrineau is survived by her daughter, Deborah B. Pascal (Rick) of Chapin; her two sons, Lee Hugh Barrineau (Sarah) of Columbia and Mitchell Barrineau (Lisa) of Tampa, Fla.; five grandchildren, Richard Pascal III (Hannah Thiemann), Collin B. Pascal (Whitney Betancourt) Victoria Barrineau, John Barrineau and Jacob Barrineau; and extended family, John Wienges Jr. (Allie Lombardi), Trezevant (Taylor), Emmie, and Wilds Wienges, and Francie (Lukas) Daniel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Mamie Hall; and her two brothers, James “Pete” E. Hall, and Cleveland “Boot” Lewis Hall.
The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. Barrineau will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Brian Saxon. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306; or to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.