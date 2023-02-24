SPARTANBURG — Mark Anthony “Tony” Horton, 43, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
SPARTANBURG — Mark Anthony “Tony” Horton, 43, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
He was born Sept. 24, 1979, in Lancaster, the son of Addie Morris Smith and the late Mark Andrew Horton.
The celebration of life funeral service for Tony will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home.
An online guest register is at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Tony Horton.