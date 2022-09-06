LANCASTER — Mrs.Martha Jean Faulkner Moore, 83, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at White Oak Manor in Lancaster.

She was born Dec. 19, 1938, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late James William Faulkner and Lula Faile Faulkner. She was known as a very kind lady who loved not only her family, but her church family as well. She always had a beautiful smile for all who knew her and loved singing “When the Roll is Called Up Yonder” whenever she got the chance at White Oak Manor. In our hearts, her memory will always be kept, of one we loved and will never forget.

