LANCASTER — Mrs.Martha Jean Faulkner Moore, 83, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at White Oak Manor in Lancaster.
She was born Dec. 19, 1938, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late James William Faulkner and Lula Faile Faulkner. She was known as a very kind lady who loved not only her family, but her church family as well. She always had a beautiful smile for all who knew her and loved singing “When the Roll is Called Up Yonder” whenever she got the chance at White Oak Manor. In our hearts, her memory will always be kept, of one we loved and will never forget.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Moore was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Second Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Brian Saxon and the Rev. David Carlton officiating. Burial was in Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends at the church from 10 to 10:50 a.m. prior to the service.
Mrs. Moore is survived by a son, William Randall Moore and his wife, Margaret, of Lancaster; a daughter, Tammy Kay Moore Haile and her husband, Ronnie, of Lancaster; a brother, William Edwin Faulkner and his wife, Dianne, of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Graham Michael Haile of Charleston and Allison Haile Hogge and her husband, Billy, of Pageland; and a great-grandchild, Piper Hailey Hogge of Pageland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church — Building Fund, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
