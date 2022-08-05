LANCASTER — Mr. Martin W. Broach, 59, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Regency Hospital-Florence.
LANCASTER — Mr. Martin W. Broach, 59, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Regency Hospital-Florence.
He was born April 24, 1963, a son of the late Thomas Wayne and Brenda Broach.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Broach will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church with the Rev. Jessie Adams officiating.
Mr. Broach is survived by son, Alex Broach and his wife, Tanya; sister, Nikki Viola; nephew, Brooks Viola; and niece, Drew Viola.
The family will receive friends following the memorial service at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church on Saturday.