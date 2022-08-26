LANCASTER — Mrs. Mary Alice Adams Steele, 86, died Wednesday.
LANCASTER — Mrs. Mary Alice Adams Steele, 86, died Wednesday.
She was born Sept. 11, 1935, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Benjamin Adams and Maurice Catoe Adams.
Service was 10 a.m. Friday at Camp Creek Baptist Church. Inurnment in church cemetery.
Survivors are daughter, Lena S. Wallace (Kim); sister, Ann Ghent (Roddy); grandchildren, Jennifer Mills (Michael) and Amanda Wallace (Miguel Donneys); and great-grandchildren, Makenzy and Hunter Mills.
The family received friends following the committal at the church fellowship building.
Memorials may be made to Camp Creek Baptist Church Joy Group, 998 Potter Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home in charge.