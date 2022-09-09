Mary Mildred Brown, 69, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
Mary Mildred Brown, 69, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.
A daughter of the late John L. McKinney and the late Almetta Brown, she was born July 12, 1953, in Lancaster.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include one sister, Lillian Frasier of Lancaster.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.