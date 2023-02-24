Pastor McKinley Miles, 82, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. He was married to the late Minister Ruth Miles.
He was the pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Cowpen.
Survivors are his daughter, Alfredia (Robert Jr.) Thompson of Catawba; three sisters, Mattie Miles Walker, Ethel Miles Ford and Odessa Miles Holman; one brother, Joseph Miles Haldon; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great- grandchildren.
Funeral services will be noon Saturday, Feb. 25, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Cowpens, S.C. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Please sign online registry at stewartfuneralhomesc.com.