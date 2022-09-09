Mrs. Mildred Broughton Byrd, 91, of Lancaster, widow of Jack Byrd, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Byrd will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Mike Catoe officiating.
Mrs. Byrd is survived by a son, Grady L. Byrd and his wife, Esther, of Lexington.
The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Creek United Methodist Church, 4721 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Byrd.