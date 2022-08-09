LANCASTER — The family of Miller Lee Deaton regrets to announce his passing after a brief battle with lung cancer. He died in Lancaster at the age of 69. He is remembered with great love and admiration by his wife and extended family of three children, three grandchildren, four siblings, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Miller Lee Deaton was born and raised in Gainesville, Ga., the son of Hubert J. Deaton Jr. and Eugenia L. Weissinger Deaton. Miller graduated from Gainesville High School in the Class of 1971 and was noted for playing football and pranks. During that time, Miller met the young lady who became his forever sweetheart, Patricia Ann “Tric” Kay.

Trending Videos