LANCASTER — The family of Miller Lee Deaton regrets to announce his passing after a brief battle with lung cancer. He died in Lancaster at the age of 69. He is remembered with great love and admiration by his wife and extended family of three children, three grandchildren, four siblings, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Miller Lee Deaton was born and raised in Gainesville, Ga., the son of Hubert J. Deaton Jr. and Eugenia L. Weissinger Deaton. Miller graduated from Gainesville High School in the Class of 1971 and was noted for playing football and pranks. During that time, Miller met the young lady who became his forever sweetheart, Patricia Ann “Tric” Kay.
After graduation, Miller enlisted in the U.S. Army. After his service, Miller and Tric married on Nov. 10, 1973, and remained devoted to one another for the next 50 years. The young family settled in Lancaster as Miller found employment with Springs Industries. At that time, Miller began studying at the University of South Carolina, graduating with a degree in business administration. Miller also completed a general management program at Harvard Business School in Boston. He held many different roles in his 33 years with Springs, traveling around the world in the performance of his duties. Before his retirement at age 56, Miller was the executive vice president of manufacturing, responsible for all the products Springs produced.
An enthusiastic outdoorsman, Miller enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird-watching and golf. He enjoyed deer and duck hunting with his father and sons, and taught his grandsons to play golf. He was a participant in the Lancaster Golf Club and the Carolina Senior Tour. He was known for his sense of humor and his dedication to his family and community.
Miller always put his family first. He maintained close relationships with his parents, sisters and brothers-in-law in Georgia, and his brother and sister-in-law in Virginia, while doting on his wife, daughter, two sons and three grandsons.
A faithful member of Christ Episcopal Church in Lancaster, he demonstrated his love for his family and for Jesus Christ every day. Miller was a role model for his sons and grandsons in how a husband, father, gentleman and Christian should behave. Miller was supported throughout his illness by the kindness and love of Father Phil Emmanuel and the staff of Christ Episcopal Church.
Miller is predeceased by his parents, Hubert J. Deaton Jr. and Eugenia W. Deaton of Gainesville; and his wife’s mother and grandparents, whom he considered his own, Lily M. Kay and H.R. and Ada Belle Mathewson of Lancaster.
He is survived by his precious wife, Patricia Ann Kay Deaton; his elder son, Miller Mathewson “Matt” Deaton of Murrells Inlet; his daughter and son-in-law, Clara Deaton Reed and James Russell Reed of Lancaster; and his younger son, Patrick Jackson Deaton of Boiling Springs.
Other survivors include Miller’s beloved grandchildren, Deaton Russell Reed and Gaines Hunter Reed, both of Lancaster, and Armor Jackson Deaton of Boiling Springs; brother, Hubert J. Deaton III and wife, Karen, of Great Falls, Va.; sister, Dell Whitehead and husband, Donny, of Athens, Ga.; sister, Karen Bowling and husband, Butch, and sister Ann D. Medlock, both of Gainesville; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will hold public visitation at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Christ Episcopal Church, 534 Plantation Road, Lancaster, SC 29720. A private memorial service will be held for the family.
Those who wish to honor Miller in a special way may make gifts in his name to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 488, Lancaster, SC 29721-0488. 803-286-5224.
