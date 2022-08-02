LANCASTER — Mrs. Pat Dudley, 82, died Friday, July 29, 2022.
Born Jan. 29, 1940, in Lincoln, England, she was wife of the late Robert Dudley.
Pat is survived by two daughters, Linda and Allison; two grandchildren, Kristen and Caitlin; a great-grandchild, Kennedy; her brother, Michael; a brother-in-law, Jennings; and her best friend, Pat.
The celebration of life memorial service for Pat was 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Covenant Baptist Church. The family received friends following the service at the church.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Pat Dudley.