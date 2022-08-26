Patricia Ann Cash, born Jan. 14, 1935, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 16, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert L. Cash; and her parents, Ira and Margaret McManus.
Pat leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Tanjia Foster (Wayne); grandson, Neil Foster (Brooke); and great-grandson, Hudson, all of Montgomery, Ala.; brother, Vernon McManus (Martha) of Lancaster; sisters-in-law, Christine Hammond of Belmont, N,C., and Almetta Cash of Savannah, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.
She served the Montgomery Area Council on Aging for 16 years as a volunteer and employee. She opened MACOA’s first Nutrition Center and instituted many programs that benefited the senior citizens of Montgomery. Pat was a longtime member of Heritage Baptist Church. She loved her church and her Sunday school class and was very active in senior activities. In retirement, she volunteered at the Forest Park Ministry Center and spent many hours playing cards with friends.
Sincere appreciation is extended to Pat’s caregivers, Doris Zeigler, Seda Zeigler, Rose Cotrell and Michelle Cotrell, for their very loving care. Our family will never forget how blessed we were to have all of you. A loving thank you also goes to our friend and Kindred Hospice nurse, Sue Marion, for being there for us constantly during this time.
Visitation was held at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, with the funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial followed at Alabama Heritage Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AlabamaHeritageFH.com for the Cash family.