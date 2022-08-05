Patricia Jane Brown, 70, passed away June 28, 2022, at MUSC Health — Lancaster.
She was born Nov. 14, 1951, a daughter of the late Amos Odell Robinson and Nellie McNaughton Robinson.
Jane is survived by her husband, Roger Brown; son, James Lauren Brown; grandchildren, Ben and Gracie Brown of Rock Hill; sister, Peggy Matthews (Mitchell) of Greensboro, N.C.; nephews, Paul Matthews (Carlos Rodriguez) of Burke, Va., and Tony Brown of Florence; nieces, Vanessa Mathews of Greensboro and Carson Brown of Florence.
She was deeply loved by her family and the community of Lancaster, where she worked for the Lancaster County School District for over 30 years. When it came to the children she taught and loved, she never forgot a face or name.
She was known for her spunky personality, no-nonsense attitude, love of dogs, fiery red hair, compassion for others, and sense of humor.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church, 300 S. Market St., Lancaster, SC 29720.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a children’s charity or food bank of one’s choice.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporrium.net.