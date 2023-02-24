KERSHAW — Paul Douglas “Doug” Seegars of Kershaw passed away at his home on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
KERSHAW — Paul Douglas “Doug” Seegars of Kershaw passed away at his home on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Born in Camden,
he was the son of the late Gerald Elliott Seegars and Betty Frances Reeves Seegars.
Mr. Seegars was a CT tech. He retired from Piedmont Medical Center after 42 years of service. He loved playing golf, watching sports, running and spending time with his grandchildren. He was also an avid reader.
Surviving are three daughters, Jessica S. Hancock (Josh), Sarah Seegars and Laura Seegars; five grandchildren, Lily, Leo, Rose, Caleb and Jack; his brother, Jon K. Seegars (Crystal); and niece, Shannon Dandridge.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Fran S. Dandridge.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, in Kershaw City Cemetery.
The family received friends following the service at the home.
Memorial remembrances in memory of Mr. Seegars may be made to the American Heart Association National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Arrangements were under the care of Baker Funeral Home.