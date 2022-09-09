LANCASTER — Mr. Ray Heyward Vincent, 79, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
He was born Oct. 20, 1942, in Lancaster, a son of the late Heyward Vincent and Lula Snipes Vincent Railey. He was the husband of Margie Hilton Vincent.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — Mr. Ray Heyward Vincent, 79, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
He was born Oct. 20, 1942, in Lancaster, a son of the late Heyward Vincent and Lula Snipes Vincent Railey. He was the husband of Margie Hilton Vincent.
Mr. Vincent was owner/operator of Ray Vincent’s Insulation. He also drove a tour bus, which he loved. Mr. Vincent enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchild. He was a lifetime member of Camp Creek Masonic Lodge 317 and a Shriner. Mr. Vincent was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.
Mr. Vincent is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margie Vincent; two sons, Tim Vincent (Crystal) and Kim Vincent (Rhonda); his daughter, Tammy Vincent; five grandchildren, Timothy Langley (Miranda), Brandon Vincent, Ryan Vincent, Olivia Vincent and Ava Vincent; one great-grandchild, Luke Langley; a brother, Ronnie Vincent (Frances); and two sisters, Pat Horton (Charles) and Peggy Brightwell (Richard).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The celebration of life graveside service with Masonic Rites for Mr. Vincent will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. John Howle.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery and other times at the home of Margie Vincent.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1665 Zion Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Ray Vincent.