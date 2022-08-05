LANCASTER — Mr. Richard Wayne Foster, 60, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home.
Richard was born Oct. 13, 1961, in Lancaster County, a son of Floyd Foster and Grace Railey Foster.
His funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, at Lynwood Drive Church Of God.
Richard is survived by sons, Christopher and Daniel Foster; brothers Floyd “Billy” Foster (Rachel) and Michael Foster (Mary); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Elaine Reeves (Jim).
Richard was preceded in death by daughter, Jennifer Gorski; brother, Eugene Foster; sisters, Sandra Starnes and Dianne Marze.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is caring for Richard and his family.