LANCASTER — Mr. Robert Joel Mackey, 35, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at his home in Lancaster. He was born Aug. 10, 1987 in Lancaster, a son of Dianne J. Mackey and the late Robert Lee Mackey, Jr.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Mackey will be held Monday, Aug, 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Frank Jordan, Rev. Roger Anders and Judy Robinson officiating. The family requests guests to wear casual attire. Burial will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park.

