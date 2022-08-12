LANCASTER — Mr. Robert Joel Mackey, 35, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at his home in Lancaster. He was born Aug. 10, 1987 in Lancaster, a son of Dianne J. Mackey and the late Robert Lee Mackey, Jr.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Mackey will be held Monday, Aug, 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Frank Jordan, Rev. Roger Anders and Judy Robinson officiating. The family requests guests to wear casual attire. Burial will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mr. Robert Mackey enjoyed riding four wheelers, Tahoes, fast cars and loved his friends and family. He was always helpful to everyone and was a Tarheel fan. Mr. Mackey is with Jesus now.
Mr. Mackey is survived by his mother Dianne Mackey of the home.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 1:50 p.m. prior to service Monday, Aug. 15, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Christian Assembly, 2743 Pageland Hwy., Lancaster, SC 29720
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Robert Joel Mackey.