Robert Lee Brown Sr., 90, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
He was the son of the late Columbus Mingo Sr., Alice Jones Brown and Belton Brown Sr.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Robert Lee Brown Sr., 90, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
He was the son of the late Columbus Mingo Sr., Alice Jones Brown and Belton Brown Sr.
Robert is survived by three daughters, Gretta Brown, Dorothy Brown and Joann Gaither; four sons, Robert Lee Brown Jr., Donald Brown, Lorenzo Brown and Joseph Gaither; one brother, Willie Brown; four sisters, Mildred Cunningham, Novella Mingo-Anthony, Idell Ross and Lydia Stover.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Cedar Rock Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Stewart Funeral Home.