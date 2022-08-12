LANCASTER — Mr. Robert “Bob” Roberts, 74, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the home of his sister, Beverly R. Wilson.
He was born July 18, 1948 in Kershaw, a son of the late Coot N. Roberts and Nannie Dorman Roberts.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — Mr. Robert “Bob” Roberts, 74, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the home of his sister, Beverly R. Wilson.
He was born July 18, 1948 in Kershaw, a son of the late Coot N. Roberts and Nannie Dorman Roberts.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Roberts will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Revs. Brian Barton and Donald Tillman officiating. Burial will be in the Salem Cemetery in Heath Springs.
Bob Roberts was a very strong Christian and a talented guitar player/singer. He loved his family, his nieces and nephews dearly. His love of life was winning souls for Jesus.
Mr. Roberts is survived by his son, Jammy Roberts and his wife, Stephanie, of Lancaster; a brother, the Rev. Gary M. Roberts and his wife, Linda, of Heath Springs; a sister, Beverly R. Wilson of Lancaster; three grandchildren; and a special niece, Courtney Brown; and a great-niece, BethAnn Brown, both of Columbia.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Stoney N. Roberts, Charles J. Roberts and Steve E. Roberts; and a sister, Betty J. Hunter.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Worship Center, 894 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Roberts.