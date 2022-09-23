LANCASTER — Mr. Roger Lewis Broughton, 70, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
He was born Aug. 12, 1952, in Lancaster, a son of the late Luther Broughton and the late Betty Louise Hinson Broughton. He was the husband of Lucinda “Cindy” Baker Broughton.
Mr. Broughton enjoyed going to flea markets and fishing. He was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Barnes-Witherspoon Camp 1445 since 1994 and was past company commander. Family was very important, especially his children and grandchildren. Mr. Broughton was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and a founding member of Jones Crossroads Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and trustee.
Mr. Broughton is survived by his wife, Cindy Broughton; two sons, Jason Broughton (Janet) of Lancaster and John Broughton (Christie Evans) of York; his daughter, Jennifer Garrick (Nathan) of Virginia; six grandchildren, Tia Garrick of Washington, Courtney Adams (Keith) of Fort Lawn, Audrey Radzunas (Evan) of Fort Mill, Cheyenne Broughton of Lancaster, Maggie Garrick and Amelia Garrick of Virginia; one great-grandchild, Davey Adams of Fort Lawn; two sisters, Kathy Snipes (Jimmy) and Tina Brummett (Jeffrey); and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Phillip Broughton.
The celebration of life service for Mr. Broughton will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at New Hope Baptist Church, officiated by Don Broughton and the Rev. Bliss Steele. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m., one hour prior to the service, in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 3731 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Roger Broughton.