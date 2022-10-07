Roxanna Jones Alexander, 100, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Roxanna Jones Alexander, 100, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
A daughter of the late Robert Lee Jones and the late Laura Gamble Jones, she was born Oct. 30, 1921, in Lancaster.
Her funeral service is 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at Mount Zion AME Zion Church. The Rev. Christopher Harris will officiate, with burial in the Cedar Creek Methodist Cemetery.
Viewing was 1-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the funeral home.
Survivors include two daughters, Joanna Reid and Donna A. Heath; sons, Floyd Alexander, Clarence Alexander and Sammie Alexander; and 96 grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.