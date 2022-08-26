LANCASTER — Mrs. Sandra Lynn Loyd Laney, 73, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Heath Springs Residential Care.
She was born July 18, 1949, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Edward Hampton Loyd Sr. and Ruth Langley Loyd. Mrs. Laney was a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church and was the church custodian for over 20 years. She was one of the first lady firefighters in Lancaster County. Mrs. Laney was the bookkeeper for JT Laney Construction.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Laney was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Spring Hill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Shawn Macy officiating.
Mrs. Laney is survived by two sons, Gerald T. Laney and his wife, Wiendy, and Jason L. Laney and his wife, Jennifer, all of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Lucas Hunter, Lydia Laney, Greyson Laney and Ethan Laney; and two brothers, Ed “Buzzy” Loyd and his wife, Linda, of Lugoff and David Loyd of Lancaster.
The family received friends following the service at Spring Hill Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spring Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 2245 Old Camden Monroe Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Laney.