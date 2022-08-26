LANCASTER — Mrs. Sandra Lynn Loyd Laney, 73, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Heath Springs Residential Care.

She was born July 18, 1949, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Edward Hampton Loyd Sr. and Ruth Langley Loyd. Mrs. Laney was a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church and was the church custodian for over 20 years. She was one of the first lady firefighters in Lancaster County. Mrs. Laney was the bookkeeper for JT Laney Construction.

