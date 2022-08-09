LANCASTER — Ms. Sarah Lynn Threatt Cook, 60, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
She was born Sept. 28, 1961, in Lancaster, a daughter of William Herbert Threatt Jr. and the late Sarah Pauline Taylor Threatt. Sarah loved her family, especially her granddaughters; they were her pride and joy. She retired from Winn-Dixie and then began working at Shiloh Sonshine Preschool, where she worked for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, traveling and spending time with her family. Sarah was a faithful member of Shiloh ARP Church, where she served on many committees in the church.
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Angela Caskey (Adrian); two granddaughters, Taylor Elizabeth Alexandra Cook (fiance, Paul Blas) and Baylee Marie Caskey; her father, William “Hub” Threatt; her sister, Susan McMinn; her brother, William Dowdy; and her best friends, who are more like family, Johnsie Blythe and her husband, Jackie; and her bonus granddaughter, Gabrielle Blythe.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Harley Elizabeth Cook; and her mother, Sarah Threatt.
The celebration of life funeral service for Sarah will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Shiloh ARP Church, officiated by the Rev. Dean Franklin. Burial will follow at Shiloh ARP Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., an hour prior to the service Thursday at Shiloh ARP Church.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh ARP Church, 346 Shiloh Unity Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or to Shiloh Sonshine Preschool, 346 Shiloh Unity Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Ms. Sarah Cook.