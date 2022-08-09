LANCASTER — Ms. Sarah Lynn Threatt Cook, 60, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

She was born Sept. 28, 1961, in Lancaster, a daughter of William Herbert Threatt Jr. and the late Sarah Pauline Taylor Threatt. Sarah loved her family, especially her granddaughters; they were her pride and joy. She retired from Winn-Dixie and then began working at Shiloh Sonshine Preschool, where she worked for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping, traveling and spending time with her family. Sarah was a faithful member of Shiloh ARP Church, where she served on many committees in the church.

