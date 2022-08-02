Shirley A. Herbin Miller, 74, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Shirley A. Herbin Miller, 74, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
The viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at McCray’s funeral home in Lancaster.
Her home-going service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Crossroads Baptist Missionary Church in Kershaw, and burial will follow at church cemetery.
McCray Funeral Home is in charge.