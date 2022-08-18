LANCASTER — Mrs. Shirley Ann Lane Deaton, 85, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born July 3, 1937, in Lancaster, to the late Floyd and Rosa Lane.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Deaton will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Westside Baptist Church, with the Rev. Todd Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mrs. Deaton was a faithful member of Westside Baptist Church. She served in numerous positions over the years, including Sunday school teacher and church treasurer. Mrs. Deaton was a faithful choir member and sang alto. She retired from Springs Industries and enjoyed cooking, fellowship with her church family and loving on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family thanks Hospice of Lancaster for its compassionate care of Mrs. Deaton.
Mrs. Deaton is survived by her two sons, Tim Deaton (Sandra) of Asheboro, N.C., and Gary Deaton (Martha) of Lancaster; two sisters, Bobbie Wear (David) of Newport News, Va., and Margie Williams of Hampton, Va.; four grandchildren, Travis, Allen, Zachary and Elizabeth Deaton; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she is predeceased by one sister, Billie King.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Westside Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westside Baptist Church.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Deaton.