SPARTANBURG — Stacy Faile Crump, 50, wife of Donald Reid Crump II, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 25, 1972, in Lancaster, Stacy is the daughter of Kathy Hinson Cranston and the late Gerald Lynn Faile. She is a graduate of Lancaster High School, Winthrop University, and received her master’s from USC. Stacy is a passionate educator, beginning at North Elementary School in Lancaster. She went on to serve at Ford Elementary School in Laurens, Fairforest Elementary School and most recently, Woodland Heights Elementary in Spartanburg.
Stacy is a caring and loving mother, always putting the needs of her beloved children and husband before her own. She will be remembered for her unwavering faith, her dedication and outpouring of love to others, and her tremendous strength.
In addition to her husband, Reid, she is survived by her son, Ahren Crump; her daughters, Addison, Avery and Anna Katherine Crump; two sisters, Jamie Faile and Jennifer Blackmon, both of Lancaster; mother in-law, Judy Crump; and many friends and family.
The family will receive friends 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Dunbar Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow in the chapel at 4 p.m. The services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/dunbarlivestream.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hatcher Gardens, P.O. Box 2337, Spartanburg, SC 29304; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the Dorman High School Booster Club, P.O. Box 9, Roebuck, SC 29376.
