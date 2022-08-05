SPARTANBURG — Stacy Faile Crump, 50, wife of Donald Reid Crump II, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 25, 1972, in Lancaster, Stacy is the daughter of Kathy Hinson Cranston and the late Gerald Lynn Faile. She is a graduate of Lancaster High School, Winthrop University, and received her master’s from USC. Stacy is a passionate educator, beginning at North Elementary School in Lancaster. She went on to serve at Ford Elementary School in Laurens, Fairforest Elementary School and most recently, Woodland Heights Elementary in Spartanburg.

