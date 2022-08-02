GREAT FALLS — Mr. Stanley F. McManus Sr., 67, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte, N.C.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Mount Zion Baptist Church, conducted by the Revs. Marty Roberts and J.D. Wilson.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Carol McManus; sons, Stanley F. McManus Jr., Michael McManus and Robbie McManus; daughters, Missy Truesdale, Mandy Gibson and Dana Jackson; 19 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles McManus, Lester McManus and Kevin Brown; and sister, Mary Jane Faile.
Stanley was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home of Lancaster is handling arrangements.