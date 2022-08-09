Susan Ann Sowell, 66, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Susan Ann Sowell, 66, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
A daughter of the late Howard Sowell and Mary Ruth Sowell, she was born Dec. 29, 1955, in Chesterfield County.
Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Kershaw First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Waldo Robinson officiating, and burial in Highland Heights Cemetery, Lancaster.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Crawford Funeral Home in Kershaw.
Survivors include sisters, Diane Richardson and Lakesha Alexander; and brothers, Tommy Manago, Christopher Sowell, Richard Sowell, Larry Sowell and Howard Sowell.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.