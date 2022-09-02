Teresa Ann Hopkins Holcombe, 49, of Lancaster, passed away on July 30, 2022.
She was born Oct. 25, 1972, to Don and Freda Hopkins, of Lancaster.
In addition to her parents, Teresa is survived by her husband, Freeman Holcombe; her daughters, Melissa Faile and Kimberly Faile, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Taelynn Cole and Jackson Horton, of Lancaster; brothers, Danny and Jonathan Hopkins, of Lancaster; sister, Cindy Hopkins, of Patrick; and her favorite aunt, Carolyn Crook, of Lancaster.
She was predeceased by her sister, Kristy Hopkins, of Lancaster.
Holland Funeral Service is serving the family.